Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - TJR Coatings Inc. ("DigiCrypts") announces plans for a non-brokered private placement ("Offering") raising gross proceeds from $300,000 to a maximum of $1,500,000 through the issuance of a minimum 4,000,000 to a maximum of 20,000,000 units at a price of $0.075 per unit ("Unit"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will allow the holder to acquire an additional common share of the DigiCrypts at a price of $0.125 per common share for a period that is the earlier of (a) 24 months from the date upon which DigiCrypts completes the Offering, or (b) within 30 days of a notice from DigiCrypts that a Warrant exercise must be completed, where such notice can only be issued after the stock price that is trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange has had a closing price above $0.25 for 10 or more consecutive trading days.

The units issued with respect to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws.

The private placement may be subject to a finder's fee at 8% of gross proceeds raised under the Offering, payable in cash and Finder Warrants equal to 8% of the number of Units sold under the Offering. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of CAD $0.125 per Common Share for a period expiring on the date that is the the earlier of (a) 24 months from the date upon which DigiCrypts completes the Offering, or (b) within 30 days of a notice from DigiCrypts that a Warrant exercise must be completed, where such notice can only be issued after the stock price that is trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange has had a closing price above $0.25 for 10 or more consecutive trading days.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used to acquire additional crypto-mining machines and for general working capital.

DigiCrypts is an Ontario company, formed to exploit three different businesses within the crypto coin and blockchain industries on a global basis. These business applications include the formation of a large quantity of application-specific crypto mining machines in the province of Quebec, acting as an advisor for third parties seeking to complete initial coin offerings, and to establish a new crypto coin that can be used on a global basis. DigiCrypts has established strong industry relationships in all three platforms, and will seek to advance its businesses within each platform.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities offered in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include the ability of the Company to complete the Private Placement or being listed on any Stock Exchange. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

