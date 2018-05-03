Innovative Application first of its kind, derived from deep Customer Collaboration

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise digital asset management software today announced the launch of Creative SpacesTM, an innovative new application for large creative teams that combines all the benefits of working locally with those of MediaValet's cloud-based digital asset management system (Cloud DAM or DAM).



Creative Spaces, a new application for large creative teams that combines all the benefits of working locally with those of MediaValet's cloud DAM

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit: http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/34448_a1525327473087_83.jpg

Creative teams are now able to bring the power of their corporate DAM to their local desktop, enabling them to safely create and link assets with the speed of working locally, while seamlessly remaining within the broader security and process confines of their corporate DAM. Directly from their desktop, creatives can now access their entire corporate asset library, utilize advanced search and full screen viewing features, synchronize their local and cloud-based assets, as well as track, manage and archive work-in-progress (WIP) assets in real time.

Built specifically to address the long-standing file management challenges faced by creative teams, Creative Spaces combines the breadth of features of a cloud-based enterprise-class digital asset management system with the speed and flexibility of a desktop file management application. Meant to provide a safe and productive space for creatives to ideate, Creative Spaces increases the productivity of high-volume creative teams, while ensuring that their WIP and final assets are secure and backed up at all times. This enables organizations to increase the speed of their creative production, enable hyper-scalability of creative operations, and fully support local and distributed creative teams. Creative Spaces is available now as an annual add-on subscription to our newly released MediaValet V4, or as part of our premium subscription packages.

"Creative Spaces is the result of intense collaboration with our customers to solve a longstanding problem in the creative process," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Our mission has always been, and remains, to build an enterprise-class Cloud DAM that improves our customers' businesses by increasing productivity across their organizations and significantly reducing asset creation, management and distribution related costs. Creative Spaces achieves this - and much more."

Continued MacLaren, "We're renown as innovators within the digital asset management industry and Creative Spaces is another example of our team putting their heads together to find an elegant solution to a previously unsolved problem. We're excited to launch another industry first that we think will have a significant impact on our business. We look forward to continuing to evolve Creative Spaces with the help of our customers and partners."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available in 50 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Office

David MacLaren, CEO | david.maclaren@mediavalet.com | (604) 688-2321

Rob Chase, Executive Chairman and CFO | rob.chase@mediavalet.com | (604) 688-2321

Press Relations

Babak Pedram | babak.pedram@mediavalet.com| (416) 644-5081

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."