

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it agreed to purchase from Embraer S.A. (ERJ) 15 additional Embraer E175 regional aircraft and obtained the option to purchase an additional 15 E175 aircraft. The 15 firm aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between March 2019 and November 2019, and following delivery are expected to be operated by American's regional affiliate, Envoy Air Inc.



In addition, American agreed to purchase from Bombardier Inc. 15 additional Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft and obtained the option to purchase an additional 15 CRJ900 aircraft. The 15 firm aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between April 2019 and January 2020, and following delivery are expected to be operated by American's regional affiliate, PSA Airlines, Inc.



Separately, Embraer confirmed that the company and American Airlines Inc. signed a firm order for 15 E175 jets with a 76-seat configuration. The contract has a value of US$705 million, based on current list prices, and will be included in Embraer's 2018 second-quarter backlog.



Bombardier Commercial Aircraft also confirmed that it has signed a firm order for 15 new CRJ900 regional jets with American Airlines, Inc. The purchase agreement also includes options on an additional 15 CRJ900 aircraft. Based on the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft, the firm order is valued at about US$719 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX