Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive diesel nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission control catalysts market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The implementation of advanced Euro emission norms in emerging countries is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. Euro 6 emission standards are the latest emission norms, which control and maintain the levels of harmful pollutants and emissions such as CO, NOx, HC, and PM. Various Euro emission standards were formulated to curb the use of leaded gasoline and control CO emissions. It is estimated that in 2016, in India, vehicular emissions contributed to approximately 18% NOx emissions, 50% HC emissions, and 59% CO emissions. The Indian government is currently following BS 4 emission norms that are equivalent to Euro 4 emission norms. However, due to delays in the availability of 50ppm sulfur fuel that is essential for following Euro 4, these norms could not be implemented nationwide.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing penetration of diesel engine vehicles as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automotive diesel nitrogen oxide emission control catalysts market:

Increasing penetration of diesel engine vehicles

Several LCVs and HCVs have diesel internal combustion (IC) engines. HCVs are usually used to transport heavy cargo over long distances. As a result, these vehicles require a high amount of torque. Diesel engines can produce considerable torque at low revolutions per minute (RPMs). The driving force produced by diesel engines is more when compared with gasoline engines. Thus, commercial fleet owners prefer diesel vehicles for logistics and freight transportation. Diesel engines emit substantial NOx and PM compared with gasoline engines. These gases negatively impact the environment and human health.

After treatment technologies such as SCR and LNT use catalysts to control diesel NOx emission levels. These technologies reduce NOx and PM emissions while certifying optimum utilization of a diesel engine's enhanced performance. Low-cost of diesel and fuel efficiency are increasing the demand and sales of diesel vehicles across the globe. Furthermore, rising fuel prices have caused an increase in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive components, "OEMs are strategizing to improve the fuel economy and power output of their vehicles by decreasing emissions. HCVs using emission control technologies such as SCR system experience an improvement in fuel economy by up to 5%. The SCR system permits higher NOx conversion efficiency. Thus, the engine is optimally utilized, which improves its fuel economy. The SCR system provides better fuel efficiency compared with the EGR system."

Global automotive diesel nitrogen oxide emission control catalysts market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive diesel nitrogen oxide emission control catalysts market based on vehicle type (commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automotive diesel nitrogen oxide emission control catalysts market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 43%. This region will witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

