

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended April 28th.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 211,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 209,000. Economists had jobless claims to climb to 225,000.



The modest uptick came after jobless claims fell to their lowest level since December of 1969 in the previous week.



