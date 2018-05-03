

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $21.91 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $13.18 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $413.95 million from $398.80 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q1): $413.95 Mln vs. $398.80 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX