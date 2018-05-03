

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labor productivity in the U.S. rose by less than expected in the first quarter, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said labor productivity climbed by 0.7 percent in the first quarter after rising by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected productivity to increase by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said unit labor costs surged up by 2.7 percent in the first quarter following a 2.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter. Costs had been expected to spike by 2.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX