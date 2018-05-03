Data Available for Download by All Licensed Peer Data Wiz Customers

Wolters Kluwer today announced the release of 2017 HMDA (Home Mortgage Disclosure Act) aggregate data of U.S. lenders' mortgage lending transactions, collected from individual lenders by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and analyzed by Wolters Kluwer, for use by Wiz customers. The release shows lending practices in the aggregate as well as by individual institutions, allowing viewers unparalleled market insights that are months ahead of the federal government's aggregate data report.

The Wolters Kluwer data marks the earliest view that lenders have ever witnessed into an aggregated HMDA data set for the prior year's lending, a factor vital for business planning purposes.

"We are very supportive of the Bureau's having shared individual lender data so soon after the initial March 1 submission," noted Heather Gentile, Senior Director, Compliance Analytics for Wolters Kluwer, "as it allowed us to analyze, aggregate and package that data in a manner that provides our customers an early view into how they are performing compared to peers. The earlier that lenders have such data, the more effectively they can compare against market peers, make adjustments as needed, and fully implement those lending strategies."

On March 30, 2018, the Bureau posted the release of individual institutions' 2017 HMDA modified loan application register data, making it available in downloadable, institution-specific form for all lenders who completed 2017 HMDA transaction data submissions. This approach differs from previous years, when institutions' lending data wasn't made available until late in the calendar year.

"Wiz users can also import lender-specific data files for analysis using Wolters Kluwer's data import functionality," Gentile added.

Wolters Kluwer released the aggregate lending data to its customers at the beginning of April. Once the Bureau publishes its aggregated data set in May or June, Wolters Kluwer will process that data set and share with customers, giving them a final Peer Data file with which to work. Given this jump start for customers, Gentile said that Wiz customers may only need to make small adjustments this summer when the final data is released.

The aggregated lender data file is available for all Wiz clients via download at the Wiz Web Center; details on HMDA data analytics are at Wolters Kluwer's HMDA Resource Center. For more information on the CFPB's protocol, visit its HMDA site.

