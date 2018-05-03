Aspire Lifestyles, the global leading B2B Concierge service, announced today that it is the Official Concierge Partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants Award 2018 for the second consecutive year. The World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards will be held in June in Bilbao, Spain.

Aspire Lifestyles is not only the Official Concierge Partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards, but also the Official Concierge Partner of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants.

As part of the partnership, Aspire Lifestyles sponsors the Highest New Entry Award, which recognizes the chef with the highest debut ranking on the World's 50 Best list. At the 2018 Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Awards held in Macau, Aspire Lifestyles CEO Martin Conneen presented this award to Chef Yusuke Takada of La Cime in Osaka, Japan.

Aspire Lifestyles also participates in the Welcome Dinner, Chefs' Feast, #50BestTalks and Awards Ceremony. After each event, Aspire Lifestyles conduct a series of interviews with award winning chefs, which are featured on both the World's 50 Best and the Aspire Lifestyles websites.

"The relationship between Aspire Lifestyles and The World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards, along with many award-winning chefs, continues to grow each year," said Martin Conneen, CEO of Aspire Lifestyles. "As a result of relationships that are developed via our partnership with The World's 50 Best, we are able to provide our clients with unprecedented access to leading restaurants and award-winning chefs. With nearly 200,000 restaurant bookings a year through our platform, our clients look for our recommendations on the best new restaurants globally. These events celebrate the best chefs and the passion they bring to their craft."

"We value our partnership with Aspire Lifestyles due to their commitment to the restaurant industry and providing their clients with access to an incredible dining experience throughout the globe," added William Drew, Group Editor of The World's 50 Best Restaurants. "We look forward to continuing this mutually beneficial partnership for years to come."

The 2018 World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards will be held in June in Bilbao, Spain. Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Awards will be held later this year in Colombia.

About Aspire Lifestyles

Aspire Lifestyles believes that the best stories are told by those who have lived the experience. Whether it is an amazing Chef's table, an unforgettable trip to a bucket-list worthy destination or a once-in-a-lifetime event like a marriage proposal, our mission is to make these amazing stories happen every day. Stories our customers can share with their friends and family.

With over 25 years' experience, Aspire Lifestyles is a global leader in B2B benefit solutions and concierge services. Our wide range of custom-build programs is designed to anticipate the needs of our client's most valued customers and delight them with every interaction.

Globally, Aspire Lifestyles has over 1,800 Travel Lifestyle Concierges in 24 fully owned centers across 21 countries, on-hand 24/7 to assist in over 30 languages. From client services to training, marketing to product development, every Aspire Lifestyles location is fully staffed with the expertise necessary to ensure a best-in-class approach to innovative program design and delivery.

As a testament to our strong values and heritage, Aspire Lifestyles won the Leading Concierge Service Award at Wealth APAC International Private Wealth Management (IPWM) Forum in both 2016 and 2017.

About The World's 50 Best Restaurants

Organised by William Reed Business Media, The World's 50 Best Restaurants list has been published since 2002. Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants launched in 2013. William Reed Business Media is solely responsible for organising the awards, collating the votes and producing the list. To see more details on The World's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, visit www.theworlds50best.com/the-academy/manifesto.

