

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) said that the European Medicines Agency or EMA validated a type II variation application for the Opdivo or nivolumab plus Yervoy or ipilimumab combination for treatment in adult patients with first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC who have tumor mutational burden (TMB) ?10 mutations/megabase (mut/Mb).



Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA's centralized review process.



The application is based on data from Part 1 of CheckMate -227, a global Phase 3 study evaluating Opdivo-based regimens versus chemotherapy in patients with first-line advanced NSCLC across squamous and non-squamous histologies.



