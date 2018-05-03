New collaboration demonstrates full potential of decentralized clinical trials by being more representative of "real life" settings, improving patient access and experience

Science 37, a trailblazing company focused on "site-less" clinical trials, announced today a strategic collaboration with global pharmaceutical leader, UCB, to improve the clinical trial experience. With the use of Science 37's decentralized approach, participation in UCB studies will offer greater patient value and resulting data will be more representative of the real life experience of patients. Not only will this approach provide more diverse and relevant data related to the development of new treatments for conditions, but product development timelines also have the potential of being shortened, allowing for certain treatments to hit the market faster. Initial studies in this partnership will be focused in the areas of neurology and immunology.

"We created Science 37 to uniquely combine telemedicine technology, decentralized physician networks, and in-house experienced clinical study staff to take on new and exciting research studies," said Noah Craft, MD, PhD, and co-founder and CEO of Science 37. "We are thrilled to join forces and collaborate with UCB for an even better, more realistic patient experience moving forward." The partnership will enable a more integrated study design process where the patient-centric mindset will guide early protocol development.

Science 37's proprietary, cloud-based mobile research platform, the Network Oriented Research Assistant (NORA), enables end-to-end remote clinical trials and adheres to the highest industry quality and regulatory standards. Unlike other mobile health technology companies in the space, Science 37's Metasite or "site-less" model helps researchers engage directly with trial participants through every stage of planning, from screening and recruitment to data lock. This direct connection online allows for greater retention of patients, increased diversity across trials, and significantly faster recruitment.

"UCB's patient value strategy aims to deliver unique outcomes and the best experience to as many patients as possible. Science 37's decentralized clinical trial approach combines technologies that can fundamentally change the way clinical trials are run," said Prof. Dr. Iris Loew-Friedrich, executive vice president, and chief medical officer, UCB. "With this collaboration, we see an opportunity to not only provide a better patient experience, but also to innovate and accelerate our clinical studies in a patient-focused way with the aim to bring new solutions to patients faster."

People interested in joining or supporting the Science 37 community, as well as partners and clinicians interested in learning more about Science 37's industry impact and unique approach to clinical trials, can visit the Services page of the company website.

About Science 37

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Science 37 is a technology-enabled clinical research company built by a team of doctors, scientists, and technologists whose mission is to accelerate biomedical research by putting patients first. They are revolutionizing clinical research with a decentralized operating model the Metasite which connects all people to science. Network Oriented Research Assistant (NORA) is their cloud-based, patient-centric mobile platform that safely and securely supports end-to-end clinical trial services from recruitment to complete "site-less" trial execution. Researchers can find the right patients and patients can find the right trials, resulting in more access for everyone. By removing geographic limitations, Science 37 has demonstrated greater participant diversity and increased clinical trial efficiency and speed. Ultimately, Science 37 enables higher quality, people-powered science to advance digital health innovation. Learn more at http://science37.com, and follow Science 37 on Twitter @Science37x.

About UCB

At UCB, everything we do starts with a simple question: "How will this make a difference to the lives of people living with severe diseases?" We have a passionate, long-term commitment to discovering and developing innovative medicines that transform the lives of people living with severe diseases. We do that by connecting with patients and their families around the world living with the physical and social burdens of severe disease. Those connections offer new perspectives, drive innovation, and offer the hope of a new generation of therapies that are helping to transform lives.

With a team of approximately 7,500 employees and operations in more than 40 countries, we are a global biopharmaceutical company investing more than a quarter of our revenue in cutting-edge scientific research to meet unmet patient needs. Global headquarters are in Brussels, Belgium, with U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional U.S. UCB sites include global clinical development at our Research Triangle Park, North Carolina campus (UCB Biosciences, Inc.), and research supporting UCB's pipeline in Cambridge, Massachusetts. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB).

