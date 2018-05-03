17 Million Filters and Parts Shipped Annually

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of filtration systems and parts, celebrated the grand opening of its expanded 45,000 square meter (484,000 square feet) distribution facility in Brugge, Belgium. The facility serves 164 countries and has an annual outbound goods volume of 17 million units.

"In support of our growth strategy and commitment to having a global reach with a local touch, we continue to invest in new capacity around the world that aligns with our focus on in-region customer support," said Tod Carpenter, Donaldson's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "This latest investment recognizes Brugge for its strategic location, strong transportation infrastructure and superior workforce. We are excited about having this new capacity available to drive future growth with our customers in Europe."

The newly expanded facility was first put into service in 1996 as a 10,000 square meter (108,000 square feet) factory to support the company's gas turbine filtration applications. In 2006 the company converted the facility to a distribution center, and at the same time more than doubled its size to 22,000 square meters (237,000 square feet).

"More than a quarter of Donaldson's sales last year came from Europe and a third of the total turnover of our European sales passes through our Brugge distribution center," said Wim Vermeersch, Donaldson's vice president, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "With this investment, customers will be able to consolidate orders and receive products from fewer locations, which provides our valued customers with the high-quality customer service experience they have come to expect from Donaldson."

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson's innovative filtration technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers' equipment. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

