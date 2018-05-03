London's FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,537.22 on Thursday afternoon after another weak data point - this time Markit's services PMI for April - further reduced the odds of a rate hike by the Bank of England this month. With the dollar weaker on the back of less hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, rising metals prices helped to push up London's miners, with Randgold, Antofagasta and Glencore all higher. Glencore was also boosted by news that production in its first quarter was ...

