British independent oil and gas firm Savannah Petroleum has received a one-year extension to its R1/R2 production sharing contract (PSC) with the government of Niger, the company announced on Thursday. The extension is in reference to the first phase of the AIM-traded company's exclusive exploration authorization (EEA) under the PSC and has been granted in accordance with provisions set out in Niger's petroleum code. Following the extension, the first phase will now expire on 5 August 2019 and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...