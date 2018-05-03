Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - Boreal Metals (TSXV: BMX) has announced additional results from a recently completed 2,545 metre, 12 hole, diamond drill program at Gumsberg. Gumsberg is just one of the company's zinc, copper, silver, gold, cobalt and nickel deposits located in historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway.

The company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques.

Karl Antonius, President and CEO, stated: "The results of the 2017-2018 drill program at Gumsberg have exceeded our expectations, with significant mineralization in 9 out of 12 holes. The best intercepts are in excess of one kilogram per tonne silver with over 45% combined zinc and lead and are testament to the metal endowment of the Gumsberg Project and significantly increases our confidence in its economic potential."

The strategically situated Gumsberg project consists of 6 exploration licenses in the Bergslagen Mining District of southern Sweden totaling over 18,300 hectares, where multiple zones of VMS style mineralization have been identified. Similar styles of mineralization occur throughout the Bergslagen district in southern Sweden, which is host to multiple world-renowned base metal sulphide deposits.

Drill results from the first 5 holes, totaling 1,147 metres, were released on February 28th, establishing the presence of continuous high-grade zinc-silver-lead mineralization with significant associated copper and gold mineralization at Gumsberg.

Mineralization is now reported for the remaining 7 drill holes, including significant results in holes BM-17-006, BM-17-008, BM-17-011 and BM-17-012.

The objective of drilling at Östersilvberg is to test the down-plunge extension of mineralization below the historic mine workings, which extend to a depth of 250 meters. Östersilvberg is an attractive exploration target due to the presence of high grade zinc-silver-lead sulphides in historical mining dumps.

The objective of drilling at Vallberget-Loberget was to test for extensions of high grade zinc mineralization along strike and down dip from the historic mine workings. This resulted in several new and significant drill intercepts. The Vallberget-Loberget Trend is an impressive two-kilometer-long zone of northeast trending, moderately to steeply southeast dipping precious and base metal-rich VMS style mineralization.

The Gumsgruvan area rocks are pervasively chlorite-anthophyllite-cordierite-garnet altered and contain significant gold and copper mineralization consistent with VMS "feeder zones". These represent potential conduits which may have transported metal bearing hydrothermal fluids to the paleosurface. This area is considered highly prospective for VMS copper and gold mineralization and is the least mature trend in the 2017-2018 exploration program.

