Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has completed drill holes 25 through 30 on the company's Gold Drop Property, located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

During the current 2018 diamond drill program, the company has completed 30 holes, totaling 2,020 metres or 6,627 feet, testing the COD vein. The latest series of diamond drill holes were drilled from a pad located 40 meters south of the 2017 COD trenches. These holes targeted an area of historical cross trenches that never reached bedrock.

Drilling in 2017 ended with Hole COD17-14, which graded 4.59 grams per tonne gold and 38.64 grams per tonne silver over a 16.03 metres core length, with a high-grade core grading 10.96 grams per tonne gold and 89.86 grams per tonne silver over 5.97 metres of core length.

The highlight of the latest series of holes is DD-COD18-30 that extended the COD vein 65 meters to the south. The hole intersected a 2.2 metre mineralized quartz vein with visible tellurides and visible gold.

The following highlights are from the latest series of COD diamond drill holes, number 25 to 30, with all reported widths showing core length.

DDCOD18-26 - intersected a 11.25 metre mineralized zone including 6.38 metres of quartz veining.

DDCOD18-29 - intersected a 3.94 metre mineralized zone including a 1.6 metre quartz vein intercept.

DDCOD18-30 - intersected a 3.51 metre mineralized zone including a 2.2 metre quartz vein intercept.

The company is continuing with its summer drill program utilizing two drill rigs, one drill is on the newly discovered Everest Vein located approximately 100 metres west of the COD and 600 metres south of the COD trench. The second drill rig continues to extend the gold bearing COD vein both north and south.

Further updates on these programs will be provided shortly and a stead flow of assay results are expected to begin at the end of May and continue throughout the program. Updates on the Diamond Drilling at the Everest Vein, which was exposed in 2017 by a company prospector during hand pitting at a zone of local quartz float, will be provided shortly.

The company has an excellent interactive 3D Model of Gold Drop drill hole intercepts available on its website. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

