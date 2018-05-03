Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - Icon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IEX.H) ("Icon" or the "Company") advises that further to its news release of March 14, 2018, relating to its proposed change of business resulting from the acquisition of City View Green (the "Proposed Transaction"), the parties are in the final stages of completing their due diligence on each other. Assuming satisfactory due diligence, Icon expects to be in a position to sign off on final terms on the definitive securities exchange agreement in the near future.

As previously disclosed, City View Green ("CVG") is a private company incorporated under the laws of Ontario that has an exclusive 5 year lease (with an option to renew for 5 years) with a further exclusive right to lease any future buildings and has added the option to buy the building and land owned by the building owner located in Brantford, Ontario. Additional buildings can be constructed and leased totaling approximately 120,000 ft² of building space. City View Green has submitted an application to Health Canada for an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") license and has received a file number indicating receipt of the licensed producer application under the ACMPR and further correspondence that CVG is currently under security review.

About City View Green

CVG is targeting entry into the Canadian Medical and Recreational market in 2018 as a high quality, large-scale cannabis producer. CVG is an ACMPR applicant strategically located in Branford, Ontario, which is in close proximity to one of Canada's largest cities - Toronto, Ontario.

Upon issuance of the license, CVG proposes to operate out of a 40,000 ft² facility and intends to grow pharmaceutical grade cannabis to be sold in the current medicinal market and the upcoming recreational market, upon legalization. CVG is currently advancing the design and retrofit of the Brantford facility through experienced contractors with extensive knowledge of building construction in the pharmaceutical and medical marijuana industries.

CVG intends to incorporate innovative growing strategies which may be based on technological advancements in LED lighting, advanced HVAC and dehumidification technology, and automation. This progressive growing technology is expected to improve the quality, safety, output and consistency of its cannabis production.

CVG's management believes that its strategic location in Brantford, Ontario should enable it to be able to draw on the best talent available in the market which is in close proximity to several agricultural learning centres, colleges and universities. FDi, a division of Financial Times Limited, ranked the City of Brantford at the top spot as the most business-friendly city in the micro city category in the 2017/2018 FDi report.

Further Disclosure

Icon will provide further disclosure on the Proposed Transaction as final terms are negotiated and information becomes available to it, including any concurrent financing or any changes to Icon's Board and management that may be effected on closing of the Proposed Transaction.

Cautionary Note

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Icon, if reinstated prior to completion of the Proposed Transaction, should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Kingsdale Capital Markets Inc., subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence, has agreed to act as sponsor in connection with the transaction, if an exemption from sponsorship is not obtained or available. An agreement to sponsor should not be construed as any assurance with respect to the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

ABOUT ICON EXPLORATION INC.

Icon is a publicly traded company on the NEX Exchange (TSXV: IEX.H) our primary objective is to create a well-diversified company that will produce long-term returns for its shareholders and investors. Our current focus is on assessing potential acquisition targets in the cannabis industry. www.iconexploration.net

