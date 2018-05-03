Pharmapod's software rolling out to 4,300+ pharmacies across Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - Branham Group Inc., a leading global Technology (ICT) Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisory, is pleased to announce that one of its key European clients - Pharmapod - has launched in Canada.

"When introduced to Pharmapod, we were very impressed with their ability to assist pharmacies in collecting and using data to improve efficiencies and improve their standards of practice and customer service," said Branham Group's CEO Wayne Gudbranson. "Their work is all about ensuring the most positive health outcome for every patient and enabling experiences from medication errors to be effectively shared across organisations. The excellent work that Pharmapod does to promote positive outcomes and its best in class technology and business case encouraged us to work with them on their entry into Canada."

"Success at entering a new market is all about finding the right people to work with, people who are knowledgeable, well regarded and well networked in that market. This is what drew us to the Branham Group," said Leonora O'Brien, Pharmapod's Founder & CEO. "The Branham Group team really rolled up their sleeves. Their tailored market research expertise and strategic approach helped us identify business opportunities and partners as well as helping us secure growth capital. We are now successfully launched in the market with a solid customer base as well as a pipeline of strategic and tactical opportunities."

Pharmapod wins Ontario business and secures growth capital

J. Wayne Gudbranson

CEO, Branham Group

613-745-2282 Ext. 113

wgudbranson@branhamgroup.com

Leonora O'Brien

Founder & CEO

Pharmapod

+353 (1) 685 2242

leonora.obrien@pharmapodhq.com

About Pharmapod Ltd.

The Pharmapod platform is a pioneering cloud-based solution designed to drive standards of patient safety across healthcare environments world-wide. Pharmapod's software is highly intuitive - it enables pharmacies, hospitals and care homes to effectively track and analyze patient safety incidents and address risks within their practice. It also enables valuable experiences and learnings to be shared and prevents recurrence of patient harm. Pharmapod's professionally led team offers in-depth domain knowledge and expertise from within the industry. The platform has succeeded in creating a hugely positive network of healthcare teams and continues to scale on an international basis.

For more information, visit www.pharmapodhq.com.

About Branham Group Inc.

Branham Group Inc. is a leading Tech Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisory servicing the global Information and Communication Technology (ICT) marketplace. Branham Group assists ICT companies and related institutions in achieving market success through its custom advisory services (Planning, Marketing and Partnering). Branham Group also produces the Branham300, an annual listing of the top ICT companies in Canada.

For more information regarding Branham Group, please visit www.branhamgroup.com. @branhamgroup