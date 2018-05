New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market," featuring Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV: LITH) (OTC: LTMCF).

Lithium Chile's wholly owned assets include 66 square kilometers on the Salar de Atacama, Chile's largest mineral salt flat, which is the source of about 30 percent of the world's lithium production. The Salar de Atacama offers multiple competitive advantages in lithium production, including good infrastructure, high concentrations of salar brines, low processing costs, superior evaporation rates and favorable year-round weather. Chile also is mining friendly and provides a clear, streamlined permitting process that contributes to the country being the lowest-cost lithium producer in the world.

Field testing has identified multiple high-priority target areas at Lithium Chile's Salar De Atacama and Salar Ollague properties where near-surface brine values of up to 1,330 milligrams per liter of lithium and 1140 milligrams per liter of lithium, respectively, have been discovered. Drilling is expected to commence this year (http://nnw.fm/85Lu2). Steve Cochrane, president and CEO of Lithium Chile, commented, "We are delighted with the discovery of such impressive drill target areas at Atacama and Ollague. The results also follow the recent discovery of a 60km2 target area at another of our top Chilean projects - Helados. . . .We have an aggressive multi-project drill program planned for this year, which includes all three of these exciting projects, and we look

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc. is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 140,100 hectares covering sections of 13 salars and 1 laguna complex in Chile. The properties include 56 square kilometres on the Salar de Atacama which hosts the world's highest concentration lithium brine production and is currently the source of about 30% of the world's lithium production. Lithium Chile also owns a significant Copper/Gold/Silver property portfolio consisting of 28,184 hectares over 6 different properties located in Chile. The company is currently engaged in the spin out of the copper gold assets into a separate company. Lithium Chile Inc.'s common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH". For more information, visit the company's website at www.LithiumChile.ca.

