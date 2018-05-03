

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC



LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45



TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL



Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the 'Company') announces that it purchased 50,000 ordinary shares at 20.2 pence per share on 3 May 2018. The shares purchased represent 0.02% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.



Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:



The capital of the Company as at 3 May 2018 consisted of 350,885,505 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 44,555,000 ordinary shares in treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 306,330,505 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



3 May 2018



Albion Capital Group LLP Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7601 1850



