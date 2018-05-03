The "Global Kiwi Trade Analysis Segmented by Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Zealand is the largest exporter of kiwi in the world, exporting 583,177 metric tons in 2016, while Spain is the largest importer of kiwi in the world, importing 161,794 metric tons. Kiwi fruit exports in New Zealand have overtaken the exports of wine for the first time, helping increase export returns to USD 5.1 billion for the year ending June 2016.

Spain is the Largest Importer:

Spain imports most of its kiwi from New Zealand, Belgium, Italy, and Greece. New Zealand and Belgium are the top two exporters of kiwi to Japan. Spain bought 49,239 metric tons from New Zealand in 2017 and 36,219 metric tons from Belgium during the same year.

New Zealand is the Largest Exporter:

The major countries importing kiwi from New Zealand are the European Union, Japan, China, Spain, and Taipei. In 2018, there is a fear of appreciation of the New Zealand dollar, which means the earnings from exports are likely to decrease.

