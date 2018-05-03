Technavio's latest market research report on the global electric van market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005890/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electric van market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global electric van market will grow at a CAGR of over 50% during the forecast period. A major factor that is driving the market's growth is that electric vans are an economical mode of cargo and passenger transportation.

Vans are usually used for transporting small amounts of cargo or passengers within city limits. The increased stop-and-go traffic within cities makes vans the most preferred mode of transportation for private taxi companies, parcel delivery companies, passenger carrier services, and various food delivery services within a city. The use of fuel in these vehicles contributes to the major portion of operational costs. Replacing conventional vans with electric vans will diminish operational costs. The power requirements of electric vans and the operational cost of an electric van are lesser when compared with conventional vans, thereby improving the profits of delivery companies. Many cities are building electric vehicle charging systems for supporting the use of light-duty electric vehicles and passenger cars.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of range maximization techniques in electric vans as one of the key emerging trends in the global electric van market:

Development of range maximization techniques in electric vans

The effective traveling range will be the key factor affecting the development of electric vans during the forecast period. Manufacturers of electric vans are employing several methods for reducing the power consumption of the vehicle. They are concentrating on lightweight body chassis, better aerodynamics, use of energy-efficient light emitting diodes for interior and exterior lights, and use of various battery management technologies to effectively divert power to essential systems, thereby reducing wastage. Regenerative braking has been used in electric vehicles to recover portions of energy during operations and extend effective traveling range. This technology will be implemented in electric vans during the forecast period.

"Electric vehicle manufacturers are integrating telematics in vehicles to offer crucial information regarding electric battery health, an approximate number of miles that can be traveled on the existing power, navigation to the nearest charging system, real-time location tracking of the vehicle, and insurance-based services. In addition to telematics, vehicles are being equipped with electronic systems that detect when the vehicle is charging and operate certain controls autonomously to prevent power consumption when the vehicle is unplugged," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive manufacturing

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global electric van market segmentation

This market research report segments the global electric van market into the following products (small and mid-range and long-range) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The long-range segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 75% of the market. The market share for this segment will decrease to some extent by 2022. But, this product will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global electric van market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 47%. This region will witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005890/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com