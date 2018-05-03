Technavio's latest market research report on the global data center liquid immersion cooling market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global data center liquid immersion cooling market will have a CAGR of over 44% during the forecast period. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

The increase in construction of data centers is a major factor driving the market's growth. The data centers have become an integral part of every organization. The massive growth in the amount of data being generated has compelled several companies to build data centers of their own. The growing interest in cloud computing will further drive the need for data centers. With the growing demand for data centers, the need for data center liquid immersion cooling has been increasing. The numerous investments being made in the construction of data centers will drive the global data center liquid immersion cooling market.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing need to reduce carbon footprint as one of the key emerging trends in the global data center liquid immersion cooling market:

Growing need to reduce the carbon footprint

In a data center environment, the operation of components such as IT servers, generators, and building shell emits carbon dioxide. Carbon emissions can be estimated by the amount of power consumed by these facilities. In a year, data centers consume 2.5% to 4.5% of the power generated across the globe, while they emit 1.5% to 2.5% of greenhouse gas. The demand for the data center is increasing at a significant phase. Several large organizations are forced to develop new data centers to power the business efficiently. The installation of efficient liquid immersion will help in reducing the power consumption as well as carbon emission in the facilities.

"The cooling system designed by a major vendor claims a PUE of 1.03. The PUE generated by this system is significantly lower than the air cooling data centers, thereby helping in reducing carbon emission. The direct reduction in carbon emissions associated with cooling energy reduction also helps enterprises reach carbon reduction goals," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on data center

Global data center liquid immersion cooling market segmentation

This market research report segments the global data center liquid immersion cooling market into the following key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas was the leading region for the global data center liquid immersion cooling market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 46%. The market share for this region is expected to decrease by almost 7% by 2022. But, the Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

