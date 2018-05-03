Proven US multi-carrier shipping and manifesting software solution will enable large UK retailers to keep up with growing e-commerce demand

ProShip, Inc., a Neopost Shipping company and a leader in logistics software and supply chain solutions, today announced it will expand its enterprise-wide, multi-carrier shipping and manifesting software to retailers in the United Kingdom. The move responds to the continued growth of e-commerce in the region and the desire of retailers to automate their logistics process, provide multiple shipping options for their customers and reduce cart abandonment.

Retailers that utilize ProShip shipping software can meet the delivery requirements that shoppers today demand to increase conversion and drive repeat purchases. Retailers are also able to streamline the logistics process to increase efficiency and performance while reducing shipping costs. By leveraging the ProShip solution's global carrier connectivity, retailers can find the most convenient, cost effective and efficient shipping options for their customers. ProShip shipping software also provides cross-border shipping capabilities for international retailers and robust reporting capabilities to monitor cost savings and efficiencies.

"With our experience in providing innovative shipping software and supply chain solutions, we understand the need for e-retailers to deliver exceptional customer experiences that increase efficiency while boosting business," said Matt Mullen, senior vice president and managing director of ProShip, Inc. "With the U.K.'s e-commerce industry continuing its fast-paced growth, we saw an opportunity to expand our capabilities and extend our proven solution to international retailers. Like our U.S. customers, large U.K. retailers will now be able to provide customers with an innovative shipping experience from cart to customer."

Designed to handle millions of shipments per day, ProShip multi-carrier shipping software seamlessly integrates with retailers' existing ERP, Transportation Management Systems, WMS host systems and other warehouse technologies. With ProShip's shipping solution, retailers can further automate, simplify and reduce costs in the supply chain while driving revenue and creating a strong return on investment.

For more information on ProShip, Inc. and its shipping software, please visit: http://www.proshipinc.com.

About ProShip, Inc.

ProShip, Inc., a Neopost Shipping company, is a global provider of logistics software and product solutions, including enterprise-wide, multi-carrier shipping and manifesting software, automated packing solutions and intelligent parcel lockers. ProShip's reputation for quality is backed by decades of IT and supply chain expertise. From packing to shipping to delivery, ProShip's powerful solutions enable goods to be delivered faster, more efficiently and more cost-effectively than ever before. For more information, please visit www.proshipinc.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Neopost Shipping

Neopost Shipping, a division of Neopost Group, is a market leader in eCommerce supply chain solutions from cart-to-customer. Through its integrated product portfolio and extensive partnerships, Neopost Shipping enables merchants, technology providers and carriers to place the customer at the heart of the delivery experience. The result is increased connectivity, efficiency, customer experience and intelligence across the supply chain. The company has more than 400 employees with offices in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific and their solutions process hundreds of millions of shipments and billions of data transactions annually. Read more: http://shipping.neopost.com

