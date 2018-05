The cable gland uses standardized cut-outs in the standard metric sizes M32, M50 and M63. The robust device fulfills the IP protection classes IP65, IP66, IP67 and IP68 and is certified according to DIN EN 60529: 2014. The high protection classes are achieved by a high pressure as well as by an integrated seal. The pressing pressure arises when screwing the end cover with the lower part. The strain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...