On May 12, 2016, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") decided that the shares in CybAero AB (the "Company") were to receive observation status due to the existence of circumstances that resulted in substantial uncertainty regarding the Company or the pricing of the listed securities.



On June 13, 2017, the Exchange decided to update the observation status with reference to that circumstances existed that resulted in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation.



With reference to that the Exchange has concluded that the Company has committed serious breaches of the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook (the "Rulebook"), that the Company does not fulfil the applicable admission requirements as set out in the Rulebook and that the Exchange has initiated a process for referral of the matter to the Disciplinary Committee, the Exchange has decided to update its decision that the shares in CybAero AB (CBA, ISIN code SE0010414250, order book ID 40870) shall be given observation status.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.