The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 May 2018.



ISIN: DK0060530764 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest Value Virksomhedsobligationer - Global Højrente Kort Løbetid Udb. KL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparinvest Value Virksomhedsobligationer - Global Højrente Kort Løbetid Udb. KL A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abbreviated name: Sparinv Val Virk.ob Gl Høj Ko Lø Ud KL A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIVAVOKL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPIVAVOGHKLUKLA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged 99411 orderbook ID: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=677695