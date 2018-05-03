With reference to that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has concluded that the Company does not fulfil the applicable admission requirements as set out in the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the suspension in the trading of the shares of CybAero AB (CBA, ISIN code SE0010414250, LEI Code 549300Q56YYE4EVW4P13), and related instrument (ISIN code SE0010573147) will remain until further notice.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.