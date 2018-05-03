The "Black Friday UK 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at consumer attitudes and behaviour surrounding Black Friday promotions, online and in stores, both on the day itself and in the weeks and days surrounding it.

Using data from 250 consumers, surveyed around the event in both 2017 and 2016, it examines how Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become ever more prevalent in the UK and how they continue to distort sales and promotional activity in the UK and bring forward sales from the Christmas period. It looks at what retail categories and retailers find the most traction with the event, the extent to which consumers engage with and appreciate the event and how it might develop going forward.

Key Topics Covered:

Intro Report Summary Proportion of Consumers Who Bought Black Friday Sale Items When Did Consumers First Notice Black Friday Sale Events Had Started This Year? How Do Consumers Feel About Black Friday Savings? How Do You Feel About This Year's Black Friday Deals? Which Retail Categories Offer the Largest Perceived Savings? Did Consumers Hold Back Spending in Anticipation of the Sales? Did Consumers Make Planned and/or Impulse Purchases? Spend on Black Friday Online vs Instore Purchasing by Retail Category Cyber Monday Spending Up to Christmas

