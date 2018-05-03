Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 10 April 2018, an Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Prosafe SE was held today, 3 May 2018, at Advokatfirmaet Schjødt's offices, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway.

As follows from the attached Minutes from the Annual General Meeting, all items on the agenda were duly approved as proposed in the Notice.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Oslo, 3 May 2018

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman

Prosafe SE

Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Minutes of Annual General Meeting - 3 May 2018 (http://hugin.info/64729/R/2190153/847526.pdf)



