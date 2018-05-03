sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,344 Euro		+0,046
+3,54 %
WKN: A0M140 ISIN: CY0100470919 Ticker-Symbol: 5PS 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROSAFE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,40
1,464
17:32
03.05.2018 | 15:53
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 10 April 2018, an Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Prosafe SE was held today, 3 May 2018, at Advokatfirmaet Schjødt's offices, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway.

As follows from the attached Minutes from the Annual General Meeting, all items on the agenda were duly approved as proposed in the Notice.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Oslo, 3 May 2018
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman
Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 478 07 813


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Minutes of Annual General Meeting - 3 May 2018 (http://hugin.info/64729/R/2190153/847526.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)