SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Selected Among Finalists for Marketers That Matter Award for Tripling Revenue in Last Three Years

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka (https://www.aryaka.com/), the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that its marketing organization has been recognized as a 2018 Marketers That Matter Finalist (https://www.marketersthatmatter.com/award-winners/) in the "Driving Growth" and "Transformation Journey" categories. Through tripling revenue and improving its brand recognition score by 32 times in the last three years, Aryaka represents the first SD-WAN provider included on the list of finalists.

Over the past three years Aryaka has expanded its customer base to more than 800 global enterprises. It is now the number one pure play provider in the SD-WAN category (https://www.aryaka.com/press/sd-wan-market-report-names-aryaka-top-independent-pure-play-sd-wan-market-leader-cy-q4-2017/) by market share and revenue.

"By listening to our customers and maintaining a relentless dedication to their business success, we have effectively shifted how we attract and retain them. In 2015, most of our demand came from outbound activities. Today, the majority of direct sales comes from inbound requests," said Gary Sevounts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka. "We leveraged data science and took a 360° approach to refine our marketing mix, content, and message to best resonate with customer needs."

Sponsored by The Wall Street Journal, the Marketers That Matter Awards recognize innovative marketing initiatives that are creating measurable results. Executives will gather on May 17th for the MTM Gala to honor the finalists and announce the winners. An elite panel of judges comprised of CEOs, CMOs, and senior executives from Clif Bar, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Logitech, Old Navy, OpenTable, Salesforce, Sephora, Visa and many others select the finalists and winners based on their creative approach, company impact, and measurable results.

"The best marketers today are focused on new approaches that drive business results for their companies and the customers they serve," said Cara France, Sage Group CEO. "The Marketers that Matter Finalists are mastering marketing in this transformative time."

"This recognition reaffirms our marketing organization's dedication and hard work, enabling us to maintain a 70 - 100% year-over-year growth rate and a 98% customer retention rate," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO of Aryaka.

Last week, Aryaka announced (https://www.aryaka.com/press/global-sd-wan-leader-aryaka-named-among-hottest-privately-held-companies-second-year-row/) that it was named among "Hottest Privately Held Companies" in the JMP Securities' Super 70 list of the fastest-growing cybersecurity, data management and communications infrastructure companies. Recently, Aryaka also won the "2018 SD-WAN Leadership Award" (https://www.aryaka.com/press/tmc-selects-aryaka-2018-sd-wan-leadership-award/) from TMC and was named a market leader in the "FeaturedCustomers' 2018 SD-WAN Customer Success Report." (https://www.aryaka.com/press/2018-sd-wan-customer-success-report-gives-aryaka-top-customer-score-among-sd-wan-providers/)

About Aryaka Networks

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

About Marketers that Matter

Marketers that Matter (MTM) is the leading community of top marketing executives and companies coming together to drive marketing innovation and business results. Members benefit from exclusive events, compelling learnings, and opportunities to showcase their brands. Now in its sixth year, the MTM Awards recognize marketing teams for innovative programs with measurable impact. Visit www.marketersthatmatter.com (http://www.marketersthatmatter.com) .

