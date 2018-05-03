ECR Minerals announced on Thursday that drilling has been completed at the Bung Bong gold prospect in Central Victoria, Australia. The AIM-traded firm said activity at Bung Bong formed part of a larger diamond drilling programme across a number of gold prospects in Central Victoria, all of which are 100% owned by its wholly-owned subsidiary Mercator Gold Australia. It said drilling activities would commence shortly at the Monte Christo prospect, and would move thereafter to the Blue Moon, Black ...

