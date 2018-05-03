Markets in Asia finished the day mixed on Thursday, as investors digested the latest update from the Federal Reserve in the US, and kept one eye on the start of trade talks between the US and China. Markets in Japan were closed for Constitution Memorial Day, as the yen strengthened 0.533% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 109.26. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite added 0.65% to 3,101.13, and the smaller, technology-heavy Shenzhen Composite rose 1.01% to 1,792.89. South Korea's Kospi ...

