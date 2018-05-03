The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 7 May 2018.



ISIN: DK0060738599 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: William Demant Holding ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 258,966,275 shares (DKK 51,793,255) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,598,300 shares (DKK 1,319,660) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 252,367,975 shares (DKK 50,473,595) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.20 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WDH ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3247 ----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



