The "The Medical Device Summer School From Concept to CE Marking" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive course has been designed to map the processes from device concept to marketing and show how regulatory, quality, clinical and other aspects of device development are joined into a continuous process.

It will commence with a general introduction as to what devices are and how they are developed, and continue with lectures, workshops and case studies covering each process applicable to device development, marketing and eventually the post market procedures. There will be ample time for informal discussions alongside the presentations and workshops.

This course has been designed primarily for those who wish to understand the processes involved in bringing a medical device to market. General medical devices as well as Active Implantable, In-Vitro Diagnostic and Drug Device products will be covered throughout the course. It will be of particular interest to those seeking to introduce new Medical Devices to the market. Previous delegates who have benefited from this course include regulatory, quality, clinical and marketing managers.

Benefits of attending this five day course:

Understand the procedures for taking a medical device to the market place

Learn what regulations control the manufacture and marketing of devices in the EU

Be prepared for the changes to the requirements and the impact of the MDR

Gain an insight into different aspects of the process for obtaining the CE Mark for a device

Discover a holistic approach to device development and marketing

Participate in workshops and learn from other people's experiences

Understand how other professionals affect the process for bringing a device to market

Network with participants from organisations similar to your own

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j8scsd/medical_device?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005962/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Medical Devices, International Trade