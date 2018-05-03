Full Alliance Group, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of MY PAY Banking Technology Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI), a holding company, is excited to announce its newly-acquired technologies: MY PAY.

The brainchild of Alberto Galvan Lopez, founder of Comercio On, MY PAY is an upgraded version of the Comercio On platform. It is an innovative POS Banking Financial Services, smartphone banking and bill payment solutions.

The MY PAY model provides competitive technology tools for the unbanked, small businesses like grocery stores, drug stores, hardware stores, etc. The holding company has currently identified Mexico as its initial market.

MY PAY provides many banking solutions for both small businesses and retail clients. These services include, but are not limited to:

POS Banking Financial Services

Money transfers

eWallet and online payments for utilities, water, electricity, telephone, prepaid cell phones and other services

Non-depository Banking

Smartphone banking & bill paying

Bank account creation and servicing:



Up to $250 without documentation

Up to $800 with limited documentation

More than $800 requires documentation

FAGI management feels this platform represents a tremendous opportunity when employed in lockstep with its other newly-acquired, and future targeted assets.

FAGI is quickly moving forward with a new strategic partnership to increase shareholder value and feel very optimistic the company will continue to achieve acquisition milestones throughout 2018 and beyond.

Sincerely,

Jacob Thomas

Chairman / CEO

Contact: InvestorRelations@FullAlliance.com

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with varied interests in banking and point-of-sale (POS) technology, financial services, real estate, nutraceuticals and computer software development. Full Alliance Group provides investment capital, modern business practices, and best-in-class management to assist growing companies to reach their greatest potential.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This shareholder update may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect", "goals", "could", "plans", "believe", "continue", "may", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group Inc.