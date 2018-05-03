Santa Clara - ServiceNow today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service.

The Now Platform is used by business analysts and professional developers at the world's largest companies to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Customers recognize the Now Platform for the following:

Sophistication and maturity of enterprise-wide workflow, the bedrock of digital transformation Advanced features such as chatbots, AI and mobile A large partner ecosystem and a rapidly growing developer program

"ServiceNow was founded as a platform company with a very simple idea: to make work easier, and that's what we're doing," said Josh Kahn, general manager, Platform business unit, ServiceNow. "We feel that our positioning as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant is consistent with our customers' ability to create and deploy intelligent apps on our platform. In our view, digital transformation requires great employee and customer experiences to make the world of work, work better for people."

A complimentary copy of the complete report is available here.

New Innovations Delivered in Now Platform: Flow Designer and IntegrationHub

ServiceNow today announces two new platform solutions: ServiceNow Flow Designer and ServiceNow IntegrationHub.

With Flow Designer, non-traditional application developers, business analysts and IT generalists can create codeless workflows, or flows, using a new natural language environment and intuitive user interface. This enables these flow builders to focus on the business outcome, rather ...

