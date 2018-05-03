Concerning Danish Tick Size Tables, OMXC25 Exercise Price Intervals, and Flexible Derivatives This notice is to inform market participants that 14 May 2018 will be the new implementation date for the below product and market model related changes previously planned to be introduced in connection to the upgrade of the Genium INET platform on 23 April 2018.



To be implemented on 14 May 2018:



-- Changes to tick size tables for Danish Derivatives, previously announced in Product Information Notice (38/18) -- Changes to exercise price intervals for OMXC25 Index Options, previously announced in Product Information Notice (39/18)



A revised Genium INET Market Model document version 2.3 will be made available on the Rules and Regulations website for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets, with effective date 14 May 2018. In addition to the product related changes outlined above, the document will include updates reflecting:



-- The addition of recognised strategies for Tailor-Made Combinations (made on 14 April 2018) - Product Information Notice (48/18) -- The specific treatment of VINX30 futures spreads for the purpose of block trade thresholds



On-exchange trading of flexible equity & index derivatives will however not be available from 14 May. A new implementation date for the introduction of on-exchange trading of flexible equity & index derivatives, previously announced in Product Information Notice (36/18), will be communicated in a separate notice at a later stage. This will also be reflected in Appendix 2 Quotation List of the Exchange and Clearing Rules.



Please find the full exchange notice attached.



