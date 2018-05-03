

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L), reported that its attributable profit after tax before exceptional items and DDT for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018 was Rs. 2,420 crore 15% higher quarter-over-quarter.



EBITDA for the fourth quarter was Rs. 7,929 crore, was up 17% on sequential basis, primarily on account of higher volumes from Zinc India and Aluminium business, capitalisation of pot relining expenses at Aluminium business and improved commodity prices. This was partially offset by input commodity inflation mainly Alumina, Carbon and Coal. On year-over-year basis, it was up 9% primarily on account of record production at Aluminium business, capitalisation of pot relining expenses and improved commodity prices partly offset by input commodity inflation and currency appreciation.



Revenue for the quarter at Rs. 27,630 crore, was up 13% sequential basis, primarily on account of higher volumes and improved commodity prices. On year-over-year basis, revenue was higher by 17% primarily on account of higher volume from Oil & Gas, Aluminium, Copper India business and improved commodity prices, partially offset by currency appreciation and lower volume at Zinc India as per mine plan.



As part of the results, Vedanta Limited reported a non-cash reversal of previously recorded impairment charge of about US$ 661 million (Rs 4,257 Crore) (US$1,089 million (Rs 7,016 Crore) gross of taxes) for its oil and gas business mainly following the progress on key growth projects expected to result in the enhanced recovery of resources in a commercially viable manner leading to a higher forecast for oil production and savings in cost.



Vedanta informed its investors that there would be a similar impairment reversal in Vedanta Resources' annual results and anticipates a reversal of US$ 850 million to US$950 million (US$1.400 billion to US$1.500 billion gross of taxes) being recorded.



