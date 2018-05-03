Over the next three years, Array expects to supply multiple gigawatts of trackers to the developer, as its "primary" tracker supplier. Trackers are taking the U.S. market by storm. According to a study by the U.S. Department of Energy's Berkeley Lab, in 2016 79% of new utility-scale solar capacity was mounted on a tracking system, and we have seen no indications that the numbers have gone down since then. But this frantic growth is also seeing fierce competition. Long-time single-axis tracker market leader Array Technologies has been edged out of the top spot in recent years by NEXTracker. And ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...