Wind and solar dominated new electric capacity commissioned in the first three months of 2018 - even before you count behind-the-meter installations. The editorial team at pv magazine USA has not been the biggest fans of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) monthly Energy Infrastructure Update. There are multiple reasons why they feel the report falls short. To start with, it does not include "behind-the-meter" distributed solar, and as such misses a significant portion of the U.S. market. And over the years its count of utility-scale solar has often fallen well below what is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...