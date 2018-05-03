The fund is expected to make equity capital investments in the range of €10 million to €25 million, mostly in the Netherlands and Northwest Europe.Netherlands-based financial services provider ABN Amro has launched the "Energy Transition Fund," a €200 million fund aimed at investing in companies and projects in the clean energy sector, as well as in projects related to energy efficiency, carbon reduction, smart infrastructure and electromobility. The fund is expected to make equity capital investments in the range of €10 million to €25 million over the next five years. "The energy transition market ...

