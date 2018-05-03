

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has admitted that he reimbursed his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment he had made to a porn actress to hush up an affair she says she had with Trump.



That clarification from Trump ran counter to previous statements from the president himself, who had told reporters last month that he did not know about the payment, and denied Stormy Daniels' claims of an affair with him 12 years back.



But he insisted that the money was paid not from his presidential election campaign fund, but from his pocket.



Using campaign funds for personal matters constitute a violation of federal law.



Trump made a detailed statement on Twitter Thursday morning after Rudy Giuliani contradicted the president's account of what he knew of the nondisclosure agreement in an interview.



'I'm giving you a fact that you don't know,' Giuliani told Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday. 'It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation. They funneled through a law firm and the president repaid it,' said the former New York Mayor who recently joined the president's legal team.



'Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA,' Trump said on Twitter.



'These agreements are very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels),' he added.



Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed to have had sex with Trump in 2006, and filed two lawsuits against him.



Trump explained, 'The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair.'



'Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no role in this transaction,' according to the billionaire-turned politician.



After telling the New York Times in February that he made the payment from his personal funds and was not reimbursed, the FBI raided Cohen's home and office.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX