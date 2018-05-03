

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - At the Annual General Meeting of Linde AG (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) held today, the shareholder representatives were elected in rotation for the new Supervisory Board. At the constitutive meeting of the Supervisory Board held immediately after the AGM, the members of the new Supervisory Board confirmed Wolfgang Reitzle as their Chairman. Reitzle has been a member of Linde AG's Supervisory Board since 21 May 2016 and has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board since that date.



The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services, Linde said.



