

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Government has released one more detainee from the Guantanamo Bay terrorist detention facility.



Department of Defense announced Wednesday the transfer of Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Haza al Darbi to Saudi Arabia.



In a February 2014 plea, al Darbi pled guilty at a military commission. Now, having complied with the terms of that agreement, al Darbi will serve out the balance of his 13-year sentence in Saudi Arabia. He has waived his right to appeal.



In accordance with statutory requirements, the secretary of Defense informed Congress of the US Governments' intention to transfer the detainee after convincing that his transfer met the statutory standard. The last announcement of a Guantanamo detainee transfer took place on January 19, 2017.



The Pentagon said the US Government coordinated with the government of Saudi Arabia to ensure the transfer took place in accordance with established standards for security and humane treatment.



With this, 40 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay.



More than 600 detainees were released so far from the U.S. naval base in southeast Cuba. The high-security military jail was set up in 2002 by former president George W. Bush to hold those who are suspected of committing terrorist activities against the United States.



Due to the facts that the inmates are detained indefinitely without trial and some of them were severely tortured, this camp is considered as a major breach of human rights.



But President Donald Trump is skeptical of potential threat posed by the release of terrorism suspects in GTMO, and has made it clear that its closure is unlikely.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX