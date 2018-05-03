Advantego Corporation: Advantego Enters into Fourth Major Pact of 2018

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / Advantego Corporation (OTC PINK: ADGO) today announced its fourth strategic partnership of the new year. The most recent agreement is to provide specialized software products and services to Alliance Activation, based in Atlanta, GA.

Alliance Activation partners with strategic vendors focusing on digital communications, print, television, radio, event planning and sponsorships to an array of corporate clients.

"Response to our business platform continues to be embraced, and we are pleased that our early prominence in the broad business sector of specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) attracted the attention of the professionals at Alliance Activation," according to Advantego CEO Rob Ferguson. "We feel there is a broad range of our products that are complementary to increase profitable options for Alliance Activation's current portfolio and prospective clients," he said.

Alliance Activation provides research and development for clients requiring creative audience targeting in various media and then implements a fulfillment plan with such tools as banner ads, streaming services, social media, e-mail, billboards and print, among other communications tools. Clients include H&R Block, Aarons Rent to Own and Heineken USA.

ABOUT ADVANTEGO CORPORATION

Advantego Corporation (OTC PINK: ADGO) designs, develops and implements digital communications and intelligent software solutions as a specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The Company's products and services are provided through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Advantego Technologies Inc., which leverages its proprietary "Intelligent Solution Platform." This platform combines existing data and systems and integrates "best in class", third-party technologies to provide a comprehensive, managed solution that significantly enhances internal operations and marketing efficiency. These elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as all-inclusive, managed bundled services. The Company also offers a variety of stand-alone products specific to targeted industries. Website: www.advantego.com

ABOUT ALLIANCE ACTIVATION

The company services clients within the Alliance Activation universe of media to maximize revenue potential for brands. Website: www.allianceactivation.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business.

These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "believes," "outlook and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.

