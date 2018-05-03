Geotechnical contractor Van Elle updated the market on its trading for the year ended 30 April on Thursday, reporting that following a good overall performance in the first half, adverse weather contributed to more challenging market conditions since January. The AIM-traded firm said that it still expected to show modest year-on-year revenue growth in the second half, against a strong comparative period in the prior year. Additionally, since the collapse of Carillion in January, Van Elle said it ...

