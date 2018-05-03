Mineral exploration firm Erris Resources announced on Thursday that it has been granted full ownership of an exploration permit for the Enåsen Project in central Sweden. The licence is a 59.4 kilometer squared area surrounding the historic Enåsen mine, which produced 1.7 Mt at 3 g/t gold between 1984 and 1991, is home to mineralisation characterised by disseminated chalcopyrite and gold in a topaz-bearing quartz-sillimanite gneiss hosted by quartz-feldspar and quartz-mica gneisses. Merlin ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...