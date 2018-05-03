Shareholders in textile services provider Johnson Service Group were told of strong trading at its annual general meeting on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm's non-executive chairman, Paul Moody, also announced his resignation at the event. "Following substantial growth in 2017, year to date trading has been strong reflecting both an encouraging underlying performance together with the benefit of acquisitions over the last 12 months," Paul Moody said of Johnson's performance. "We expect the full ...

