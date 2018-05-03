Caledonian Trust confirmed on Thursday that the sale of 43B Brunstane Road South in Edinburgh completed on 27 April. The AIM-traded firm said the property, a semi-detached house, had been marketed for sale by Knight Frank from mid-November last year, and had generated "significant interest" with three offers being received in December. It said the property was sold for gross proceeds of £0.51m against its Home Report Value of £0.46m. "The net proceeds from the sale of the property provides the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...